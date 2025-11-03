Upcoming cars and bikes in India in November 2025: Tata Sierra to new Yamaha bike

As 2025 nears its close, the Indian automotive scene is gearing up for some important launches this month. Spanning from sub-four-meter SUVs to motorcycles and even electric scooters, here are five vehicles that will soon be launched in November in the Indian market. Get Launch Updates on Tata Sierra Notify me Notify me Hyundai will offer the Venue in standard and N Line versions.

2025 Hyundai Venue – November 4th

This latest generation compact SUV gets a full makeover: a refreshed front fascia with vertical LED lights, dual 12.3″ screens inside, a 360° camera system, ventilated front seats and Level 2 ADAS. Under-hood offerings remain broadly the same (1.2 litre petrol, 1.0 litre turbo petrol, 1.5 litre diesel) with an added torque-converter automatic for the diesel variant. Price range is expected to be around ₹7.5-14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Sierra – November 25th

Re-introduced by Tata, the new Sierra features retro-inspired styling blended with modern tech: connected LED lighting, a triple-screen dashboard, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Initially available with petrol and diesel engines (1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel), both manual and automatic options will be offered. Pricing is expected to start around ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XEV 9S – November 27th

This seven-seater electric SUV from Mahindra uses the dedicated INGLO EV platform and promises features like sleek LED lighting, a closed-grille front, three-row seating and a three-screen infotainment setup. Battery options include 59 kWh and 79 kWh units, with the larger battery targeting a range of around 500 km.

Yamaha's new motorcycle - November 11th

Yamaha is preparing to launch a new motorcycle on November 11th. As of now, it is not known which product it will be. We are expecting that the brand will soon start releasing teasers on social media, which might give some idea of what Yamaha has for the Indian market.

Numeros Motors - November 6th

Numeros Motors is planning to launch a new electric scooter on November 6th. As of now, the information about the new product is not known. There is a possibility that it could be an upgraded version of the n-first electric scooter.