Zelio E-Mobility reports 120% revenue growth, 164% rise in net profit in H1 FY27

Zelio E-Mobility Limited has reported a 120.2 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated revenue from operations to ₹296.66 crore for the first half of FY2026-27, compared to ₹134.78 crore in the corresponding period last year. Zelio E-Mobility reported a 120.2% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue to ₹296.66 crore in H1 FY27. Net profit climbed 164.3% to ₹31.39 crore, while the company cited expanding operations and profitability as key priorities.

The electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturer also recorded a 164.3 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹31.39 crore during the six months ended September 30, 2026. The company had reported a net profit of ₹11.87 crore in H1 FY26.

Zelio E-Mobility's consolidated profit before tax (PBT) grew 165.5 per cent to ₹38.26 crore, against ₹14.41 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenue, meanwhile, increased to ₹299.76 crore from ₹135.77 crore. The company's earnings per share also improved to ₹14.84 from ₹7.18 during the same period.

Commenting on the performance, Kunal Arya, Managing Director, Zelio E-Mobility, said that H1 FY27 was the strongest half-year in the company's journey so far. He added that the company had more than doubled its revenue while growing net profit by over 164 per cent.

Arya attributed the performance to the company's efforts to scale operations while maintaining profitability. He also highlighted that the company had delivered on commitments related to revenue, manufacturing capacity and profitable growth made during its first earnings call as a listed entity a year ago.

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Zelio E-Mobility expands manufacturing capacity and dealer network Zelio E-Mobility currently operates four manufacturing plants located in Ladwa, Cuttack, Coimbatore and Patan. Its total installed manufacturing capacity stands at 3.12 lakh units annually, following the opening of its fourth plant in Patan, Hisar.

The company has also expanded its dealer network to more than 400 partners across over 25 states. It is now working towards increasing this network to 550 dealerships.

The company said it will continue to focus on expanding its presence in India's electric mobility market while maintaining a balance between business growth and profitability.