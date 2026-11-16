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Zelio E-Mobility reports 120% revenue growth, 164% rise in net profit in H1 FY27

The EV maker said H1 FY27 was its strongest half-year, with total revenue reaching 299.76 crore and profit before tax rising 165.5% to 38.26 crore. 

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 16:55:32 IST
By Paarth Khatri
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Zelio E-Mobility Limited has reported a 120.2 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated revenue from operations to 296.66 crore for the first half of FY2026-27, compared to 134.78 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Zelio E-Mobility reported a 120.2% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue to ₹296.66 crore in H1 FY27. Net profit climbed 164.3% to ₹31.39 crore, while the company cited expanding operations and profitability as key priorities.
Zelio E-Mobility reported a 120.2% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue to ₹296.66 crore in H1 FY27. Net profit climbed 164.3% to ₹31.39 crore, while the company cited expanding operations and profitability as key priorities.

The electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturer also recorded a 164.3 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to 31.39 crore during the six months ended September 30, 2026. The company had reported a net profit of 11.87 crore in H1 FY26.

Zelio E-Mobility's consolidated profit before tax (PBT) grew 165.5 per cent to 38.26 crore, against 14.41 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenue, meanwhile, increased to 299.76 crore from 135.77 crore. The company's earnings per share also improved to 14.84 from 7.18 during the same period.

Commenting on the performance, Kunal Arya, Managing Director, Zelio E-Mobility, said that H1 FY27 was the strongest half-year in the company's journey so far. He added that the company had more than doubled its revenue while growing net profit by over 164 per cent.

Arya attributed the performance to the company's efforts to scale operations while maintaining profitability. He also highlighted that the company had delivered on commitments related to revenue, manufacturing capacity and profitable growth made during its first earnings call as a listed entity a year ago.

(Also read: Ultraviolette X-47 Venom review: Lighter, faster and more fun)

Zelio E-Mobility expands manufacturing capacity and dealer network

Zelio E-Mobility currently operates four manufacturing plants located in Ladwa, Cuttack, Coimbatore and Patan. Its total installed manufacturing capacity stands at 3.12 lakh units annually, following the opening of its fourth plant in Patan, Hisar.

The company has also expanded its dealer network to more than 400 partners across over 25 states. It is now working towards increasing this network to 550 dealerships.

The company said it will continue to focus on expanding its presence in India's electric mobility market while maintaining a balance between business growth and profitability.

  • Paarth Khatri
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Paarth Khatri

    Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

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