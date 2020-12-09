e-paper
Winner of HerRising Award, seeks to be inspiration for girls in remote villages of J&K

Muskan-un-Nisa, a resident of Arampora village of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir, who is among winners of this year’s ‘HerRising Awards’ in the category of “women starters”, is keen to continue her research in medicinal plants. She looks to inspire girls in her village to achieve their dreams.

celebrations Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:02 IST
Muskan-un-Nisa, a resident of Arampora village of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir, who is among winners of this year’s ‘HerRising Awards’ in the category of “women starters”, is keen to continue her research in medicinal plants.
Muskan-un-Nisa, a resident of Arampora village of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir, who is among winners of this year's 'HerRising Awards' in the category of "women starters", is keen to continue her research in medicinal plants.(ANI)
         

Ganderbal(Jammu and Kashmir): Muskan-un-Nisa, a resident of Arampora village of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir, who is among winners of this year’s ‘HerRising Awards’ in the category of “women starters”, is keen to continue her research in medicinal plants.

Muskan-un-Nisa, who is a research scholar at SKUAST (Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir) said she feels that she has become an inspiration for all those girls in the remote villages of Ganderbal who want to pursue their dreams.

“I feel that I have become an inspiration for all those girls in the remote villages of Ganderbal who want to pursue their dreams and move forward in life in various professions,” she said.

Muskan-un-Nisa said she has been interested in forestry since her childhood.

“My research is based on the same field. A deep interest in debate competitions and martial arts polished my skills. During my bachelor’s degree, I participated in national-level debate competitions and brainstorming sessions. In one of these sessions on ‘reorientation agricultural education’, my ideas and opinions got appreciated. We landed with a Rs 30-crore project by World Bank,” she said.

Muskan-un-Nisa said she wants to continue her research in medicinal plants.

“This will help me gain more knowledge and confidence to achieve more,” she said.

She said ‘HerRising Award’ evaluates a woman’s achievement and her forward-thinking. The award was given to her virtually.

“Based on my vision and level of persistence, my application got selected for the felicitation,” she said.

Zeeshan Ahmad, brother of Muskan-un-Nisa, said they were proud of her achievements.

“She is my younger sister and every sister of mine has achieved what she has wished for. We are very proud that Muskan has done the same. We are immensely proud of her, entire Kashmir is proud of her,” he said.

HerRising Awards seek to recognise women who are rising at their organisations as a result of their commitment.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

