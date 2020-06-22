e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 11 deaths, 412 fresh cases in Haryana

11 deaths, 412 fresh cases in Haryana

Faridabad Tops List 137 people found infected, four died in the NCR district

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Eleven patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) succumbed to the infection on Sunday in Haryana even as the virus infected 412 people of 18 districts in the past 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

While 160 people have died of the Covid-19 in the state so far, the tally of coronavirus cases has reached 10,635 (7,271 males, 3,363 females and one transgender).

On Sunday, Five patients lost their battle to the virus in Gurugram, four patients succumbed in Faridabad and one each died in Palwal and Panipat districts.

As per the health bulletin, Faridabad recorded the maximum (137) fresh cases of Covid-19, followed by Gurugram (120) and Sonepat (40).

Among other districts where new infections were detected included Bhiwani (24), Hisar (17), Panipat (16), Nuh and Rohtak (6 each), Jhajjar (5), Ambala, Karnal and Palwal (4 each), Jind (3), Kurukshetra and Kaithal (2 each), and Sirsa and Fatehabad (1 each).

While there were 4,918 active cases in the state, 429 patients were discharged on Sunday from 12 different districts. 211 patients walked out of hospital in Faridabad, 116 in Gurugram and 32 in Sonepat. At least 5,557 patients have so far recovered, the bulletin stated.

There were 67 patients in critical condition— 46 on oxygen support and 21 on the ventilators.

Meanwhile, samples a 62-year-old woman of Rewari, who died of cardiac arrest on Sunday at a private hospital, were tested positive for Covid-19, health officials said.

The Sonepat administration put the number of fresh cases at 53 against 40 mentioned in the bulletin. Seven members of a family, including three children aged 1, 3 and 7, from Rai area were among the patients.

Panipat district witnessed sixth death as a 41-year-old woman suffering from thyroid succumbed to the infection.

In Karnal, four people were tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, taking the number of those infected to 221 in the district.

top news
Revamped action plan for Delhi to fight Covid-19
Revamped action plan for Delhi to fight Covid-19
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi: MHA
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi: MHA
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Bengal BJP adopts aggression to counter TMC; state president talks revenge
Bengal BJP adopts aggression to counter TMC; state president talks revenge
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In