e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 19 cases registered for illegal mining this year: Mohali DC

19 cases registered for illegal mining this year: Mohali DC

Dayalan held a meeting with senior officers of administration after HT highlighted the issue of illegal mining being rampant in the district

chandigarh Updated: Aug 19, 2020 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Wednesday said the district administration has zero tolerance towards illegal mining and the menace is being dealt with sternly.

Dayalan held a meeting with senior officers of administration after HT highlighted the issue of illegal mining being rampant in the district.

Giving details of action initiated against illegal miners between January 1 to August 15, he said that as many as 19 FIRs have been registered and over 30 crushers have been sealed in Majri and Mubarakpur areas.

Scores of tippers, trolleys and excavators have been seized, besides environmental compensation levy to the tune of Rs 67 crore has been imposed on defaulters and recovery notices have been issued, he added.

Dayalan said the administration extends full protection to whistle blowers, so people can come forward and report such activity to additional deputy commissioner, general, who is the nodal officer, and will be monitoring mining activity in the district continuously.

Action on complaints received has been expedited and no major complaint is pending, he said, adding that directions have been given for strict action and prompt registration of cases against illegal miners.

Two cases registered in Dera Bassi

Police registered two cases for illegal mining and extortion in Mubarakpur area of Dera Bassi on Wednesday.

Unidentified persons were booked for illegally mining from the Ghaggar in Kakrali village. As the mining department officers reached the spot, they fled from the scene and even took their machinery. A case has been registered under Section 21 of the Mine and Minerals (Regulations and Development) Act. The mining department had received several complaints of illegal mining from Kakrali earlier as well.

An 85-year-old squadron leader, Gulzar Mathauda (retired), had lodged a complaint saying illegal mining activities were ongoing near his fields in for the last two years and some unidentified people had recently dug up a 35-feet deep pit there. He said that an FIR was lodged in January 2019 in the matter, but nothing had been done.

In another case, a case has been registered against unknown persons at Mubarakpur police station for collecting extortion money in the area.

Sub-inspector Arshdeep Sharma said, we they received a complaint that some people were collecting extortion money in Mubarakpur area and case has been registered against unknown persons.

top news
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sachin Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded based on seniority, merit
Sachin Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded based on seniority, merit
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In