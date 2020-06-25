e-paper
Chandigarh has notified highest tuberculosis cases per lakh people

The high figures are largely due to these UTs providing diagnostic care for populations beyond their own boundaries, the report states.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020
The union territory of Chandigarh has reported the highest number of tuberculosis notifications (cases) relative to its population as per the annual TB report 2020 released by the Union health ministry.

The TB notifications per lakh population for Chandigarh are 605, followed by Delhi (574), and Puducherry (313). The high figures are largely due to these UTs providing diagnostic care for populations beyond their own boundaries, the report states.

Accounting for patient movement post diagnosis, the notifications then change thus: Delhi (520/lakh), Chandigarh (306/lakh), and Puducherry (113/lakh).

Out of the total 7,026 TB patients notified in the UT, 3,828 were transferred to other states and UTs, while 359 cases notified outside the UT were added back to the city’s tally.

97% cases reported in govt hospitals

According to the report, the maximum portion (97%) of the cases has been detected in public sector institutions, and the remaining have been detected in private hospitals.

According to the World Health Organisation, India is the largest TB-burden country in the world having an estimated incidence of 26.9 lakh cases in 2019.

This year, another milestone has marked TB surveillance effort in India, with a record high notification of 24 lakh cases; an increase of over 12% as compared to 2018.

