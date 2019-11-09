Chandigarh’s biggest vending zone in Sector 15 gets nod

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:58 IST

The town vending committee of the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Friday cleared the setting up of city’s biggest vending zone adjoining DAV Model School, Sector 15, even as there is major resentment among locals.

However, it has been decided to reduce the number of vending sites from 1,000 to 850, in order to increase the parking space, said MC commissioner KK Yadav. He said it will prevent traffic congestion, one of the major concerns of those opposing the move.

Directions were also issued to send 30-day relocation notices to registered vendors in the Sector 17 Plaza and Shastri Market in Sector 22, who are to be rehabilitated at the Sector 15 site.

These two areas have been declared no-vending zones, which means that all vendors except those providing essential services and commodities (cobblers, tea/milk/bread/egg sellers, cycle/rickshaw repairs, dhobis and barbers) will be shifted to Sector 15.

Yadav, who chaired the meeting, said a subpanel formed to study the issue found the site technically viable.

“Based on its report, the site has been cleared for setting up the vending zone and directions have been issued to relocate the vendors,” he said.

While Sector 17 traders welcomed the move, asking the MC to move street vendors from the Plaza at the earliest, Sector 15 residents are agitated.

“I fail to understand why the MC has chosen this green belt adjoining a school and houses,” said Ashok Goyal, a resident. “They are going to create a lifelong problem for us.”

“It will not only lead to traffic chaos, but will also create security and hygiene issues. We will again move the high court,” said Arvind Goyal, another resident.

PARTIAL RELIEF FOR TRADERS

Meanwhile, traders in other markets, who want street vendors to be removed, got partial relief.

The committee decided not to set up vending sites in those markets where the pavement width is less than 18 feet. While Sector 19, one of the busiest markets, will continue to have street vendors, with the site being set up in the booth market outside Sadar Bazaar, the MC chief said markets in southern sectors will become vendor-free because of this decision.

The town planner along with the UT architect will visit Sector 19 to increase the number of vending sites and explore the feasibility of new zones. “The MC will also create vending sites in many markets in northern sectors,” said Yadav.

Among other decisions, the committed allowed registered street vendors who have cleared their dues to take part in the draw of lots scheduled on November 13 and 14. The committee was

also informed that 73 vendors have been issued notices in Sectors 1 to 6 and will be relocated to Sector 7 soon.