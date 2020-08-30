Chandigarh tricity logs 487 Covid cases in record surge

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:41 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to surge in the tricity, with a record 487 fresh cases confirmed on Sunday.

The figure is 20 more than the infections recorded on Saturday, the previous steepest single-day spike.

With 240 people testing positive, Mohali district too registered its record surge and accounted for most of the new cases in the tricity. It was followed by Chandigarh (170) and Panchkula (77).

Meanwhile, Chandigarh logged seven deaths related to the virus, in the Union Territory’s highest toll for a day. With Mohali recording two deaths, the tricity’s toll now stands at 144. The total number of infections has reached 9,973, just shy of the 10,000 mark.

The new cases have taken Chandigarh’s tally past 4,000. It has reached 4,155, of which 1,805 are active. While 2,296 patients have been cured so far, 52 have died and reports of 91 samples are awaited.

Among the seven fatalities that were confirmed on Sunday, there are three women and a nine-year-old girl child. Only one death took place on Sunday, while the remaining occurred earlier and were added to the tally now.

They include a woman, aged 52, from Sector 30, and another aged 43 from Faidan. Both had comorbidities.

A 45-year-old man from Manimajra, who too suffered from diabetes and pneumonia, is also among those dead.

A nine-year-old girl from Hallomajra, who had liver SOL (space occupying lesions), died at GMCH, Sector 32, “due to cardiac respiratory arrest”.

Two elderly people, including a 65-year-old man from Sector 43 and an 81-year-old woman from Sector 20, died at private hospitals in Mohali. The seventh case is of a 20-year-old man from Raipur Kalan, who according to the authorities was “brought dead at Panchkula civil hospital and shifted to GMCH-32 on August 22 and tested positive the next day”.

77 test positive in Panchkula

The Covid count in the neighbouring Panchkula district reached 2,152 as 77 more people tested positive on Sunday.

As many as 724 cases remain active, but reports of 79 suspected cases are awaited. While 1,409 patients have recovered so far, 19 have died.

The district has seen nearly 300% surge in the number of infections, as the total count stood at 561 on July 31.

The steepest single-day spike was recorded on August 26, when 172 people tested positive. The tally crossed the 2,000 mark on August 29 with 500 cases added in just a week, as compared to 132 days taken to reach the first 500 after the infection surfaced in the district on March 20.