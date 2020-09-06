Covid-19 toll in Ludhiana rises to 499 with 13 deaths, 307 test positive

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:16 IST

Covid-19 claimed the lives of as many as 13 Ludhiana residents on Sunday, taking the death toll to 499.

The district’s Covid-19 patient tally also rose to 11,784 with 307 new cases. Of the total cases, the district still has 1,810 active cases, while 9,475 people have recovered.

There were four women among the fatalities confirmed on Sunday.

The deceased include an 85-year-old woman from Mall Road, two 71-year-old men from Prem Nagar and BRS Nagar, a 68-year-old woman from Subash Nagar, a 63-year-old man from Manakwal Enclave, a 60-year-old man from Giaspura, a 58-year-old woman from Jethi Nagar, Khanna; a 58-year-old man from Haibowal, a 52-year-old man from Parkash Nagar, a 45-year-old man from New Subash Nagar, a 40-year-old man from Kabrana, a 37-year-old man from Kanech village and a 27-year-old woman from Sherpur Chowk.

Among those who tested positive are 104 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), 70 are contacts of positive patients and 56 patients were referred from the outpatient departments. The new cases include six healthcare workers and four police personnel.

Pool party: Heath dept seeks tests of all guests

A day after a SAD leader’s son and his 52 guests were arrested for holding a pool party in violation of Covid guidelines, the health department has sought that the police have all of them tested.

“We are witnessing a peak in the infection rate, so we cannot leave anything to chance. The tests are for the safety of the people, who attended the party, and their family members. Even if one of them is infected, they can spread the virus further. Residents have been urged not to attend social gatherings, but they don’t seem to be paying heed to our requests,” said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

The Sarabha Nagar police had arrested 54 people, including the son of SAD leader Manpreet Singh Bunty and the owner of a restaurant, for organising a pool party in the South City area on Friday night.

The party, organised by the SAD leader’s son to celebrate his son’s birth, started at 3pm and continued till 10pm till the police conducted a raid. When police reached the venue, they found the guests celebrating without face masks or maintaining social distancing. Moreover, they had flouted the guidelines on large gatherings.