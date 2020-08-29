e-paper
Chandigarh / Covid monitors to ensure adherence to safety protocols in Mohali

Covid monitors to ensure adherence to safety protocols in Mohali

he order clarified that in case a wedding or other event is held in marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants or community centers, their owners / managers must ensure that not more than 30 people attend the event

chandigarh Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

Covid monitors will be deputed in Mohali to ensure adherence to the safety precautions recommended by the health department to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

Girish Dayalan, district magistrate, Mohali, under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has issued orders under which “Heads of all government departments in the district will nominate department-wise nodal officers (Covid monitors), who will ensure social distancing, wearing masks and adherence to advisory of the health department in their offices.”

The order clarified that in case a wedding or other event is held in marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants or community centres, their owners / managers must ensure that not more than 30 people attend the event.

The managers / shopkeepers of the shopping malls located in the district have to ask customers to follow the safety precautions strictly.

Similarly, presidents of markets have to ensure shopkeepers follow precautionary measures.

The order will remain in force till October 27.

