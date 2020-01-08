e-paper
Dhadi folk singer Idu Sharif passes away

A recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi and other awards, the Chandigarh-based Punjabi folk singer was battling poverty and paralysis

chandigarh Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Punjabi folk singer Idu Sharif receiving the Sangeet Natak Akademi award from then president Abdul Kalam in New Delhi in 2006. (HT file photo)
         

Noted Dhadi folk singer Idu Sharif, a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi and other awards who was battling poverty and paralysis, died at his residence here on Tuesday, his family said.

A paralytic stroke he suffered in 2011 made him bedridden. This was followed by three more strokes.

Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed grief over his death.

Channi said he was saddened by the loss of the Shiromani Dhadhi folksinger. With his passing away, an era in Dhadi folklore has ended, he said.

The role played by Sharif in keeping alive and promoting Dhadi folk singing would always remain a golden chapter in the history of Dhadi folk singing, the minister added.

Punjab Kala Parishad Chairman Surjit Patar said it was a loss not only to his family but also for the lovers of Punjabi folk music all over the world.

In 2017, then Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had visited the home of Sharif to hand over a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh.

On the occasion, Sharif and his son Vicky had rendered the song ‘Zindagi de rang sajjna’.

