Food safety team inspects Mohali shops,collects 35 samples

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:42 IST

In order to ensure that quality food was being served to customers, a food safety team of the district health department visited various shops and departmental stores in Mohali and Kharar, and took 25 samples for testing.

Led by district health officer (DHO) Dr Subhash Kumar the inspection was part of the state government’s Tandrust Punjab Mission.

Quality of various food items and their expiry dates was checked and samples taken through the mobile food testing van being run by the health department.

Shopkeepers were briefed on the Food Safety Act, instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the district administration and health department to curb the spread of Covid-19, ensure cleanliness of the area, stock unadulterated items and dispose of products after date of expiry.

They were also asked to wear gloves and masks and not allow anyone to enter the shops without masks. The shopkeepers were also briefed on the Food Safety Act.

Dr Kumar also said that the checks were not to harass people but to ensure that clean and quality food items were made available to people.

The van will be available till July 31 for anyone wanting to get samples tested for quality, Dr Kumar said.

The vehicle is equipped with machinery to check the quality of milk , RO water and plain water, turmeric, salt, pepper, spices, cold drinks and desi ghee. A fee of Rs50 per item is charged.

Food safety officer Rajdeep Kaur can be contacted on 94644 21838 for more information.