Former dean of university instructions at Panjab University, Shankar Ji Jha, dies at 59

After serving as the DUI for two years, his term had ended on April 30 this year.

chandigarh Updated: May 10, 2020 23:47 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Aside from being the DUI, Shankar Ji Jha was a professor at the Sanskrit department of the university.
The former dean of university instructions (DUI) at Panjab University, professor Shankar Ji Jha, died here on Sunday. He was 59. A spokesperson for the varsity confirmed the development. It has been learnt that Jha suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Sector 14, and later died there. Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) have expressed grief at his death. In a media statement, the PUTA said, “We are shocked at his sudden demise and pray for peace of the departed soul. We have lost a wonderful colleague, scholar and friend. Great loss to the teaching fraternity at Panjab University.” Aside from being the DUI, Shankar Ji Jha was a professor at the Sanskrit department of the university. After serving as the DUI for two years, his term had ended on April 30 this year.

