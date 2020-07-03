e-paper
Four fresh Covid-19 cases surface in Chandigarh, total climbs to 454

An equal number of cases reported from neighbouring Mohali district while one surfaced in Panchkula district

chandigarh Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:00 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
         

Two senior citizens from Sectors 15 and 21 are among four people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the city’s tally of confirmed cases to 454.

An equal number of cases surfaced in the neighbouring Mohali district in Punjab, while one case was reported from Panchkula district in Haryana. While Mohali has reported 284 cases so far, 120 cases have surfaced in Panchkula.

In Chandigarh, a 67-year-old woman from Sector 15 and a 63-year-old man from Sector 21 have contracted the infection. While the woman has four family contacts and a domestic help, the elderly man has five family contacts besides a domestic help and driver who also reside in the same house.

The UT health department has not disclosed the source of infection in both cases.

Two women, aged 22 and 20, have also tested positive at Khudda Lahora. They are family members of a patient.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged after being cured and sent home for seven-day self isolation.

“Coinciding with the news of Chandigarh recording the highest recovery rate in the country, the PGIMER sent more hope to patients fighting the Covid-19 battle, as it discharged a 52-year-old resident from Sector 24,” said the hospital, in a statement about one of the cases.

The city has 55 active cases, as 393 persons have been discharged while six have succumbed to the infection.

Those found infected in Mohali include two men, aged 52 and 54, from Majat village, who had recently returned from Uttar Pradesh. The third patient is a 50-year-old man from Dera Bassi, who was suffering from influenza like illness. A 43-year-old woman from Sector 104 has also tested positive.

Meanwhile, nine patients have been discharged, taking the count of recoveries to 212 and active cases to 68. Four people have died so far.

A day after Panchkula reported its first Covid-19 death, a 39-year-old man from Ashiyana, Phase 1, Abheypur, has tested positive. While 92 people have been cured and discharged so far, there are 27 active cases in the district.

