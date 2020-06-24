Haryana records 9 more deaths, cases near 12,000

chandigarh

Jun 24, 2020

Nine people lost their lives to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the death toll in Haryana to 178 on Tuesday. While three patients each died in the worst-hit Gurugram and Faridabad districts, one each succumbed to the infection in Sonepat, Rohtak and Jind districts, said the health bulletin.

Haryana on Tuesday recorded 495 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally of cumulative positive cases to 11,520.

However, on a positive side, 582 patients (including 117 in Gurugram, 176 in Faridabad, 163 in Rohtak) were discharged on Tuesday.

Faridabad recorded 183 infections, taking the district’s case count to 2,596, while Gurugram, another badly hit NCR district, saw 133 cases. So far, Gurugram has seen 4,645 Covid-19 cases.

While Rohtak, Fatehabad and Panchkula recorded one case each, Ambala and Jhajjar saw nine new infections each.

Bhiwani, another district turning out to be a hotspot, registered 53 cases, while Karnal witnessed eight infections, Hisar, Panipat and Yamunanagar three each, Nuh 19, Jind two, and Kurukshetra and Sirsa four each.

As per the health department data, the number of samples taken so far is 2,26,951. Total 6,498 patients have recovered till now, and the state’s recovery rate stood at 56.41%. There were 4,844 active cases in Haryana on Tuesday.

Sonepat became the third district in Haryana after Faridabad and Gurugram to cross 1,000 mark with total case count reaching 1,022.

Among eight new patients in Karnal district were a 43-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son, besides six men hailing from different parts of the city.

Two children, who had recently returned from Noida, were among four persons found infected in Kurukshetra.