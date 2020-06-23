HC asks for arrest of PGIMER employee unionsthreatening strikes

chandigarh

Chandigarh: Office bearers of employee unions at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research will be arrested if they go on strike, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) ruled on Tuesday.

Directing the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police to ensure that its orders were complied with, the bench of justice Arvind Singh Sangwan said office bearers of unions striking work should be arrested immediately.

The court acted on a plea by PGIMER that in August 2019, HC had restrained employee unions from going on strike. However, in violation of its orders, Tarandeep Singh Grewal and Harbhajan Singh Bhatti had formed a new union, Ministerial and Secretarial Employees Union, PGIMER, holding offices of general secretary and president, respectively, and issuing threats to the hospital authorities of going on a hunger strike.

PGIMER had also referred to a communication of April 15 sent by the union in which these two employees were said to be top leaders. The response from both the leaders has been sought by July 13.