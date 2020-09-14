Inferior quality of roads in Ludhiana: SAD councillors seek action against contractors, MC officials

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 22:55 IST

: Seeking action against municipal corporation officials and contractors for inferior quality of roads in the city, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillors handed over a memorandum to mayor Balkar Sandhu at his camp office on Monday evening.

The group of councillors, led by leader of opposition in general House of MC, Harbhajan Singh Dang, also handed over a list of 11 roads, whose samples failed the quality test conducted by MC in the past.

Others who were present at the meeting included Jaspal Singh Giaspura, Manpreet Manna, Sarabjit Singh Laddi, Nirmal Singh, Vijay Danav among others.

”Recently, 11 road samples failed the quality tests conducted in different areas including Ashok Nagar, Himmat Singh Nagar, textile colony, Baba Mukand Singh nagar and Bal Singh Nagar . But, no action has been taken against the officials and contractors who have constructed inferior quality roads. Public money is being wasted and the MC is taking no action against the same. We have demanded that strict departmental action should be taken against the officials concerned including sub divisional officers and executive engineers. MC should stop pending payment of the contractors and blacklist them to set an example for others,” Dang said.

He added that they have also asked the mayor to look into alleged manipulations and embezzlement in the Jagraon bridge project.

”Inquiries have already been marked in the cases wherein the road samples had failed quality tests. Additional commissioner Rishipal Singh is also getting more roads inspected. No payment is being made to the erring contractors,” Sandhu said.