e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri takes over as Western Command chief of staff

Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri takes over as Western Command chief of staff

In an illustrious military career spanning over 36 years, he has commanded an Infantry Brigade on the Line of Control, a Counter Insurgency Force in J&K and the prestigious Sudarshan Chakra Strike Corps prior to assumption of the present appointment.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri, who took over as the Chief of Staff, Western Command, paying homage to martyrs at the ‘Veer Smriti’ in Chandimandir on Thursday.
Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri, who took over as the Chief of Staff, Western Command, paying homage to martyrs at the ‘Veer Smriti’ in Chandimandir on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri has taken over as the Chief of Staff, Western Command. On Thursday, he visited the ‘Veer Smriti’ in Chandimandir and paid homage to the martyrs.

The general officer was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) on December 17, 1983. A recipient of the President’s Gold Medal for having passed out first in order of merit from IMA, Dehradun, the general officer has an illustrious military career spanning over 36 years, during which he has tenanted important command, staff and instructional appointments in varied sensitive and operational sectors and difficult terrain.

He has commanded an Infantry Brigade on the Line of Control, a Counter Insurgency Force in J&K and the prestigious Sudarshan Chakra Strike Corps prior to assumption of the present appointment.

top news
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In