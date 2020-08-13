Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri takes over as Western Command chief of staff

chandigarh

Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri has taken over as the Chief of Staff, Western Command. On Thursday, he visited the ‘Veer Smriti’ in Chandimandir and paid homage to the martyrs.

The general officer was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) on December 17, 1983. A recipient of the President’s Gold Medal for having passed out first in order of merit from IMA, Dehradun, the general officer has an illustrious military career spanning over 36 years, during which he has tenanted important command, staff and instructional appointments in varied sensitive and operational sectors and difficult terrain.

He has commanded an Infantry Brigade on the Line of Control, a Counter Insurgency Force in J&K and the prestigious Sudarshan Chakra Strike Corps prior to assumption of the present appointment.