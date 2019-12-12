Meeting called over same question paper in PU exam

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:42 IST

After it was discovered that one of the mid-semester exam papers of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD), Sector 32, had the exact same questions as Panjab University’s recent company law exam for the bachelor of commerce (BCom) stream, the controller of examination of the varsity has called an urgent meeting of all stakeholders to seek their comments on the matter on Thursday.

A statement was released on Wednesday by Panjab University in this regard saying, “The controller of examination, Panjab University, professor Parvinder Singh informed that the University Business School (UBS) department has been requested to convene a meeting of Board of Studies with regard to recent cases of similar question papers as internal exam of GGDSD college for ongoing semester exams in PU for B Com classes.”

Recently, an examination conducted for BCom third semester students of PU held on December 6 had stirred a controversy when almost all the questions of the question paper had glaring similarities to the mid-semester examination question paper of BCom held by the GGDSD College.

In Section A, questions one, two, three, five and six of the GGDSD College’s mid-semester examination were repeated as question number one, three, six, two and thirteen in PU’s examination. In fact, in Section B too, question 7 and question 8 of GGDSD mid-semester examination were repeated as it is in PU’s company law examination as question 7 and question 9 respectively. In Section C, question number 11 of GGDSD College internal exam was similar to Section B’s question 10 of PU company law exam. Similarly, question 13 of GGDSD College internal exam was similar to Section B’s question 8 of PU company law exam.

Sources informed that a fact-finding report has been constituted by the Panjab University in which comments of the paper setter, examiners, subject experts as well as GGDSD College officials has been sought. Based on their comments, the fate of the examination will be decided. “If the committee decides otherwise, then a fresh examination will be conducted,” said an official.

Balraj Thapar, principal of GGDSD College, did not give any comments, but the dean of the college, Ajay Thakur, said, “Over a period of time, questions of most of the papers have become predictable. Most of the questions of mid-semester and semester-end examinations are framed out of previous question papers of PU. It’s high time the examination system is revisited. We must move towards a continuous examination system to end such system failures.”