Militants module busted in Mohali, five held

With the arrest of five men, the state special operation cell (SSOC) on Sunday evening claimed to have busted a terror module in Mohali.

An official of the SSOC said they were arrested following a raid in phase 6.

Assistant inspector general (AIG) of police, SSOC, Varinder Pal Singh, said the activity of the arrested men was being monitored for long. Investigations revealed that a militant module, that targeted youngsters and motivated them to kill Hindu leaders and Dera Sacha Sauda members allegedly involved in sacrilege/desecration incidents in Punjab, was taking shape, he said.

The arrested men—identified as Gurpreet Singh of sector 20, Chandigarh, Harvinder Singh of sector 12, Panchkula, Sultan Singh of Kurukshetra in Haryana, Karamjeet Singh, of Moga and Lovepreet Singh of Sangrur —have been remanded in four-day police custody by a Mohali court.

Investigating officials claimed that the five accused came into contact with one another through social media groups promoting agendas of militant organisations Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Police said these were closed groups having members in hundreds.

“Supporters of BKI and KTF, based in Europe, were doing the funding and pursuing them to disturb peace and communal harmony in the state. Several meetings were conducted in the last four months in Mohali to plan killing of certain leaders,” added the AIG

One pistol of .32 bore, along with magazine and four live rounds, have been recovered from them. Fifteen letter pads of BKI have also been seized.

They had already procured weapons and were planning to arrange weapons training in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer said.

Gurpreet was lodged in Tihar jail along with Hawara

The SSOC officer claimed that accused, especially Gurpreet Singh, were in consistent touch with Sikh militants, like Jagtar Singh Hawara.

“Gurpreet came in contact with Hawara at Tihar jail in New Delhi. He was arrested in a case by Delhi police and ever since, he remained in regular touch with Hawara. Recently, he also went to meet him in Tihar jail,” the AIG said.

Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagdale said, “The Punjab police are yet to share any official information with us about Gurpreet. Whenever they do, we will begin investigating about his whereabouts in the city. So, far we haven’t got any information.”

Apart from Hawara, the group was in touch with KTF member Ranjit Singh Pakhoke, currently residing in Germany.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 23:09 IST