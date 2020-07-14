e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali man held for duping on pretext of house allotment under central scheme

Mohali man held for duping on pretext of house allotment under central scheme

Took Rs 1.6 lakh in instalments; complainant got suspicious as the accused failed to hand over the house keys

chandigarh Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Complainant had applied for a EWS house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Accused told him he can help him get a house.
Complainant had applied for a EWS house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Accused told him he can help him get a house.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A Mohali resident has been booked for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.6 lakh on the pretext of getting him a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Akhlash Saify of Jujhar Nagar, Mohali.

Complainant Mohammad Amjad of Sector 45, Burail, who works as a tailor, said last year, he had applied for a EWS (economically weaker sections) house under the central scheme. Saify, who is also a tailor, said he can help him get a house and took money in instalments. Saify even took him to see a house in Bapu Dham and handed over some documents, which later turned out to be fake. The complainant got suspicious when Saify failed to hand him the house keys and lodged a complaint. The case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Section 26 police station. No arrests have been made so far.

top news
Sachin Pilot out, Ashok Gehlot convenes his cabinet for late evening meeting
Sachin Pilot out, Ashok Gehlot convenes his cabinet for late evening meeting
Plasma air, foot operated taps in train coaches for post-Covid phase
Plasma air, foot operated taps in train coaches for post-Covid phase
‘Not debasing Ayodhya’: Nepal in damage control after Oli’s Ramayana fiasco
‘Not debasing Ayodhya’: Nepal in damage control after Oli’s Ramayana fiasco
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed from Rajasthan cabinet
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed from Rajasthan cabinet
Andhra deputy CM, wife and daughter are Covid-19 +ve; 99 deaths in 3 days
Andhra deputy CM, wife and daughter are Covid-19 +ve; 99 deaths in 3 days
India on fast-track mode to develop Covid-19 vaccine: ICMR
India on fast-track mode to develop Covid-19 vaccine: ICMR
US carries out the first federal execution in nearly 2 decades amid protests
US carries out the first federal execution in nearly 2 decades amid protests
How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide
How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In