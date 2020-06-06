e-paper
Mohali man held with 500g opium in Chandigarh

A case under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against him.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The resident of Phase 9 was arrested from Sector 49C, Chandigarh, on Thursday.
The resident of Phase 9 was arrested from Sector 49C, Chandigarh, on Thursday.(Shutterstock)
         

A 32-year-old Mohali resident was arrested for possessing 500 gram opium, the operation cell of Chandigarh Police said on Friday. The accused was identified as Doongar Mal Maurya, alias Ajay, who is a resident of Phase 9, Mohali. He was arrested from the Valley of Animal Park, Sector 49C, Chandigarh, on Thursday. A case under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.

