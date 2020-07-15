e-paper
Chandigarh / Mohali man's revolver missing from Phase 11 police station

Mohali man’s revolver missing from Phase 11 police station

The licensed weapon belonged to Jagtar Singh who had deposited it before the Lok Sabha elections held last year

chandigarh Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A .32 revolver belonging to a resident of Phase 10 was found missing from the strong room of Mohali’s Phase 11 police station.

A police official said that the licensed weapon belonged to Jagtar Singh who had deposited it before the Lok Sabha elections held last year. When Singh visited the police station on Tuesday to take his weapon, it went missing from the strong room.

Station house officer Jagdeep Singh said, “The police had been searching for the weapon for a long time however, they were unable to find it. It is confirmed that it has been stolen from the police station. We have registered a case and started investigating the matter.”

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at Phase 11 police station.

