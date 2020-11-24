e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali plans aggressive Covid testing

Mohali plans aggressive Covid testing

Special focus on vulnerable sections coupled with aggressive contact tracing aiming for least 15 contacts per case, says deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Safety rules go for a toss as people move without masks at the phase-VII market in Mohali on Tuesday, November 24.
Safety rules go for a toss as people move without masks at the phase-VII market in Mohali on Tuesday, November 24. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

Mohali The administration has decided to make all-out efforts to increase Covid-19 sampling in the district to detect and control the disease, deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said on Tuesday.

Reviewing the status of Covid-19 infections in the district with subdivisional magistrates (SDMs) and senior medical officers of the district, Dayalan said, “testing may be increased twofold with special focus on vulnerable sections coupled with aggressive contact tracing, aiming for least 15 contacts per case.”

Directing the SDMs to prepare an advance weekly sampling plan targeting vulnerable sections, Dayalan asked the district development and panchayat officer (DDPO) to conduct a similar exercise for rural areas in consultation with sarpanches.

The civil surgeon was asked to ensure round-the-clock availability of the sampling team at the district hospital with two dedicated mobile sampling teams for the needy

Entrusting the responsibility of overseeing the contact tracing to the additional deputy commissioner (development), Dayalan asked him to ensure maximum physical contact tracing.

Nodal officers were asked to ensure home isolation of asymptomatic patients, regular check by control room/doctors. The DC directed them to keep a tab on equipment and bed availability and ensure availability of L2 and L3 facilities to the needy patients.

The control room would also be strengthened with requisite staff round the clock to sort out the grievances of the callers.

Strict enforcement measures with respect to compliance of health protocols and advisories was also stressed upon.

tags
top news
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In