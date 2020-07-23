More men testing positive for Covid-19 in tricity than women

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:20 IST

More men in the tricity are testing positive for Covid-19 than women, reveals data from various sources. The reason, say experts is men’s travel history and more mobility.

In the tricity 57.2% of those affected are men. The gap between males and females was widest in Panchkula at 66.5% male patients followed by Mohali at 59%, while in Chandigarh it’s 52%.

Seventeen out of 26 fatalities were males too.

In Chandigarh out of 13 Covid-19 fatalities, eight were males and five were females, including a three-day-old infant. Nine out of 12 fatalities in Mohali were males.

A number of studies internationally had pointed to such trends, but experts suggested that there could be a difference in local conditions.

Comparisons can’t be done now

“India has the lowest mortality, which could be likely due to varied reasons. Thus, comparison with international trends can be possible only when parameters of age and death are the same. Such a trend is a mystery as of now,” said Dr Pankaj Malhotra, professor of internal medicine at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Dr G Dewan, director of health services, Chandigarh, said the pattern was part of the social structure in which men were more mobile. However, there was no hard evidence to suggest which gender was more vulnerable.

In Panchkula, according to data shared by Dr Rajiv Narwal, nodal officer, Covid-19, “Till July 17, out of a total of 223 cases, 126 were men and 75 women. The remaining 22 children included 10 males and 12 females.”

Up to July 21, out of 327 cases reported in the Panchkula district, 217 were men and 109 are women. The details of one person were not known.

More men are travelling

According to Dr Jasjeet Kaur, CMO, Panchkula district, the “main reason is mobility. More men are travelling, especially after the lockdown was lifted, with many of them coming in from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, which had a high rate of infection.”

“They carried the infection to their families. I am not saying the women don’t go out for work, they do, but the percentage of men is higher.”

Larger groups getting infected too included men, for instance the Jamaatis returning from the US who were found infected in Panchkula and Central Reserve Police Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, Kaur added.

Dr Sonu Goel, a community health expert at PGIMER, too, pointing to the mobility factor, said “More the mobility, more chances of contracting the infection.”