Murder of 42-year-old woman in Ludhiana: Police clueless about accused, motive behind crime

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:45 IST

A day after the 42-year-old woman was found murdered at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, the police were at a loss regarding the accused and the motive behind the crime.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sameer Verma said the victim’s postmortem was conducted on Wednesday evening and the report revealed that she died due to strangulation.

The ACP said that they are waiting for the husband of the victim, Geeta Rani, to arrive in the city in a day or two.

Geeta lived alone in a rented accommodation at I-block in BRS Nagar and used to run a book store in BRS Nagar market.

She was found dead at her residence on Tuesday morning when her domestic help come to fetch money from her. According to the police, the woman was murdered two days ago, but the landlord was unaware about it.

Geeta had relocated to Ludhiana eight months ago. Earlier, she was living in Hyderabad with her husband. The police said that it was their second marriage after they had met on a social networking site a year ago. They had strained relations.

“We are scanning the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. As of now, there is no clue about the accused as well as the reason behind this murder,” the investigation officer said.

They suspect involvement of two or more persons in the crime, he added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unidentified person at Sarabha Nagar police station.