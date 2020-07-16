NIA raids militant Paramjit Pamma’s house in Mohali, questions parents

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:19 IST

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched the family house of Babbar Khalsa militant Paramjit Singh Pamma in Phase 3B2 here for over four hours. The NIA team also questioned his elderly parents, Amrik Singh and Ratan Kaur.

Pamma stays in the United Kingdom (UK) and is reportedly working on Refrendum-2020 project of pro-Khalistan ideologue Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who was declared a terrorist by the Centre recently.

The NIA team searched the house and took into possession the passbooks of bank accounts of his parents in which Pamma deposits money. The team also enquired about Pamma’s remittances and details of fixed deposit (FD) accounts.

The NIA team from Delhi had nearly six officers who were joined by Punjab Police personnel for assistance. Pamma’s parents said the NIA team came at around 10.30am and searched the house till 4pm, during which they didn’t allow them to talk to anyone.

Ratan Kaur said she had met Paramjit in a Portuguese jail in 2015 and had never spoken to her son since.

Pamma’s elder brother Parminder Singh alias Raja was killed by the Punjab Police in an encounter in 1991, Ratan Kaur said. Before he moved abroad, Pamma was arrested in an illegal arms case and spent 10 months in Sangrur jail, she said. He went abroad in 1999 and currently lives in London with his family.

Pamma is a key conspirator of the 2010 high-velocity twin bomb blasts in Patiala and Ambala and the mastermind of the 2009 killing of Rulda Singh, head of the Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), according to Punjab Police sources.

Rulda Singh was shot at on July 28, 2009, in Patiala and succumbed to his injuries on August 15, 2009.