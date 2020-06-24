e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University students’ body protests against fuel price hike

Panjab University students’ body protests against fuel price hike

They also protested against the central government’s inability to improve economic conditions of the country

chandigarh Updated: Jun 24, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Students of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Panjab University, protesting against the hike in fuel prices in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.
Students of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Panjab University, protesting against the hike in fuel prices in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.(KESHAV SINGH/HT)
         

Students from National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Panjab University, on Wednesday, protested at the Sector 15 market over rising fuel prices in the country.

As many as 15 students of NSUI started the protest march from PU’s gate number two.

They also protested against the central government’s inability to improve economic conditions of the country. A demonstration was held to portray the inability of the common man to afford fuel at the new rates.

The students said the continuous hike in fuel prices is burdening the common man and is a step against the economically backward people of the country.

Manoj Lubana of NSUI said diesel prices have surpassed petrol prices for the first time in independent India and India is collecting the highest tax rates on fuel in the world.

