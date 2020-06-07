Parents protest against school charging fees amid lockdown in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:42 IST

Parents of students from AKSIPS- 45 on Sunday staged a protest at Sector 17, outside Neelam Cinema, against collection of fees despite classes being suspended amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Similar protests have been witnessed outside many private schools in the city over the last month.

In the last 15 days, over ten such protests have been held by parents.

The parents said their economic condition has taken a huge hit amid the lockdown and they can’t afford to pay fees due to loss of jobs. They added that schools were charging for facilities like air-conditioners and electricity which are not being used as classes are suspended.

Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh Parents’ Association said, “Due to the UT administration’s negligence and greed of the school managements, parents have been forced to come out on the roads.”

Jasmine Kalra, director-principal of AKSIPS-45 said, “We are with the parents. We have an open-door policy and they should come and talk to us rather than protesting. There are a few bad elements who are causing this.”