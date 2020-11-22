e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Privatisation of electricity department in Chandigarh: RWA apex body to join powermen for protest on November 24

Privatisation of electricity department in Chandigarh: RWA apex body to join powermen for protest on November 24

The Union power ministry had asked the UT administration to privatise power distribution in the city.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

To protest against the privatisation of the UT electricity department, the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) will be joining the UT Powermen Union (UTPU) for a protest at the Transport Chowk in Sector 26 on Monday.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “Why privatise a department that is already in profit. A private company will further increase the power bills. This government has done nothing but charge taxes in one form or the other from the residents and has given us no improvement in the services that they provide.”

General secretary of UTPU Gopal Dutt Joshi said the powermen were not sure if they will retain their jobs once the department is privatised: “We have over 20 years of work experience. The private companies are most likely to replace us with underpaid newcomers who will not provide the same services that we do.”

‘Will approach high court’

Bittu added that after Monday, FOSWAC will hold another protest march most likely in Sector 17 along with other associations against the UT administration if their demands were not considered. He also said that FOSWAC will approach the Punjab and Haryana high court to take legal action against the government for privatising an essential commodity.

The Union power ministry had asked the UT administration to privatise power distribution in the city. Nine firms including Adani and Tata have expressed interest in the bidding process.

With privatisation, the department will become an autonomous body that will be divided into the State Transmission Utility (STU) and the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). The STU will be responsible for smooth transmission of power and the SLDC will be the main body to ensure integrated operation of the power system.

top news
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Rajasthan govt to impose night curfew in 8 districts, fine for not wearing masks hiked to Rs 500
Rajasthan govt to impose night curfew in 8 districts, fine for not wearing masks hiked to Rs 500
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In