Punjab health minister inaugurates mother child hospital in Ludhiana’s Khanna

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:34 IST

Ludhiana Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu inaugurated a 30-bed mother child hospital in Khanna on Monday. He said 25 government hospitals have been started in the state in 2020, and 12 more will be established by the end of the year.

Sidhu said that to check the shortage of staff in the department, an agenda to recruit 4,000 personnel will be put up in a cabinet meeting shortly. Besides this, services of contractual staff will also be regularised soon, the minister said.

He assured that the Khanna civil hospital building will be repaired soon and there will be no shortage of ambulances.

He said he will also raise the issue of opening a medical college in the area with the chief minister.

He added that Punjab’s performance in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic has been commendable and saving lives is the government’s priority.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh said the mother child hospital will prove beneficial for residents of the area. He appreciated the efforts of health department in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.