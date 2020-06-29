e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab health minister inaugurates mother child hospital in Ludhiana’s Khanna

Punjab health minister inaugurates mother child hospital in Ludhiana’s Khanna

Sidhu said 25 government hospitals have been started in the state in 2020, and 12 more will be established by the end of the year

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu
Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu
         

Ludhiana Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu inaugurated a 30-bed mother child hospital in Khanna on Monday. He said 25 government hospitals have been started in the state in 2020, and 12 more will be established by the end of the year.

Sidhu said that to check the shortage of staff in the department, an agenda to recruit 4,000 personnel will be put up in a cabinet meeting shortly. Besides this, services of contractual staff will also be regularised soon, the minister said.

He assured that the Khanna civil hospital building will be repaired soon and there will be no shortage of ambulances.

He said he will also raise the issue of opening a medical college in the area with the chief minister.

He added that Punjab’s performance in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic has been commendable and saving lives is the government’s priority.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh said the mother child hospital will prove beneficial for residents of the area. He appreciated the efforts of health department in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

top news
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19
Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
‘Where is Pakiatan?’: PCB trolled for misspelling ‘Pakistan’
‘Where is Pakiatan?’: PCB trolled for misspelling ‘Pakistan’
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In