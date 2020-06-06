Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala caught driving with tinted windows, let off with a challan

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:11 IST

Punjabi singer Moose Wala , who is wanted in two cases registered under the Arms Act, was let off with a challan after he was caught driving an SUV with tinted glass windows in Nabha on Saturday afternoon.

Moose Wala was not arrested though two of his vehicles, one of which was being driven by Moose Wala himself, were stopped.

Nabha SHO Sarbjeet Singh Cheema said, “We issued him a challan under the Motor Vehicles Act as Moose Wala had used black-tinted glass in his Land Range Rover SUV. Another Mahindra Scorpio in his cavalcade was challaned for the same offense.”

Moose Wala has so far not applied for bail in either case.

On being asked why no arrest was made despite Moose Wala being wanted in two cases registered under the Arms Act, Nabha deputy superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar Chhiber said, “Moose Wala told SHO that he was already out on bail in both cases. Therefore, as per the procedure, we asked him to leave after issuing a challan”.

“The singer claimed that he was already on bail and was on his way to shoot a song in Malerkotla,” the SHO said.

On being told that Moose Wala had not applied bail so far, SHO said he was not aware of the fact.

Moose Wala was taken to the DSP’s office at local administrative premises in a police vehicle and was handed over his vehicle.

The challan copy will be presented before Nabha court on June 8 for deciding the final penalty, police said.

In a brief interaction with the media at the DSP’s office, Moose Wala said “Police have issued a challan, and that’s it.”

NO LOOK OUT NOTICE

Meanwhile, Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said no look out notice had been issued against the singer as investigations were still on in the matter.

On May 4, Barnala police had booked Moose Wala and eight others in for violating curfew after a video of him firing an official assault rifle went viral on social media. Seven cops, including a DSP, have been suspended in the matter.

On May 5, Sangrur police booked Moose Wala, his friends and some cops after another video of the singer surfaced where he was seen firing from a private pistol at Ladda Kothi shooting range.

Police stations in Barnala and Sangrur added provisions of the Arms Act in the first information reports (FIR) on May 18.