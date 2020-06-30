e-paper
Road repairs suspended again amid monsoon in Chandigarh

Works worth ₹23 crore pending since last year will now resume in September along with those approved for this fiscal

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 22:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Just a month after road recarpeting started in Chandigarh, the municipal corporation will halt the work from July 4 due to the onset of monsoon. Works worth ₹23 crore pending since last year will now resume in September.

Road works approved for this fiscal will also begin in September, even though the MC has already floated tenders worth ₹40 crore.

The work was suspended last year due to paucity of funds. After the UT administration sanctioned additional funds, the Covid-19 lockdown halted the progress. Meanwhile, the condition of roads has deteriorated across the city.

Vendors’ licence fee waived

The MC’s town vending committee on Tuesday approved exemption from payment of monthly licence fee to all registered vendors till June. Earlier, the waiver was given till May due to the lockdown.

It panel also approved grant of a final opportunity for depositing pending dues by August 31 along with penalties of ₹3,000. However, the move will be first examined for legality.

Also, about 700 registered vendors have been allowed to sell fruit and vegetables, while, about 400 others, who used to sell these items in CTU buses, have been permitted to continue for now.

Meanwhile, the enforcement wing on Tuesday issued 55 challans to fruit and vegetable vendors sitting along main roads.

