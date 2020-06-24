e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Severed feet, foetus found dumped in bushes in Chandigarh’s Sector 17

Severed feet, foetus found dumped in bushes in Chandigarh’s Sector 17

Feet, suspected to be of a woman, found disposed of wrapped in newspaper; polythene bag carrying a female foetus also recovered

chandigarh Updated: Jun 24, 2020 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Police and forensic experts at the spot where severed feet and a female foetus were found in Sector 17 on Tuesday.
Police and forensic experts at the spot where severed feet and a female foetus were found in Sector 17 on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

Severed feet, suspected to be of a woman, and an aborted female foetus were found dumped in the bushes along a cycle track near the busy Press light point in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

Ajit Kishori, who is a manager at the State Bank of India (SBI)’s local head office in the Bank Square situated close to the spot, was walking on the cycle track after lunch when he spotted a chopped human foot wrapped in a newspaper.

Police reached the spot on receiving his call and recovered another foot, also wrapped in a newspaper, as well as the foetus, wrapped in a polythene bag, from the bushes.

Police said the severed feet were wrapped in an English newspaper, and there was no blood or sign of decomposition. An investigating official, on the condition of anonymity, said it seems the feet were severed with precision using a cutting machine two to three days back and might have been preserved in a freezer before disposal.

The foetus, meanwhile, seems to have been aborted recently, said a police official.

The recovered body parts along with the foetus have been sent to the mortuary at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where the postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday.

A case has registered under Section 318 (secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the dead body of a child) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, no FIR has yet been registered in the case of the severed feet.

Police are also looking into the angle whether the feet were being used by medical students for their practical classes. Although, police have sought opinion of doctors, a cop privy to the case, said its chances are bleak.

The police are also to ascertain whether the feet belong to the same person. The gender, too, will become clear after the postmortem, though initial investigations hint towards them belonging to a woman.

“We have sent the feet as well as the foetus for postmortem. Further action will be taken only after getting the doctors’ opinion,” said Krishan Kumar, deputy superintendent of police, central.

top news
Anger, disquiet and some relief in H-1B circles
Anger, disquiet and some relief in H-1B circles
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reluctant patients, burdened doctors at Delhi Covid care centres
Reluctant patients, burdened doctors at Delhi Covid care centres
Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised, tests negative for Covid: Report
Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised, tests negative for Covid: Report
Virat Kohli bats exactly like Viv Richards: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli bats exactly like Viv Richards: Sunil Gavaskar
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In