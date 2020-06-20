e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / SHO, gunman among four to test positive in Punjab’s Phagwara

SHO, gunman among four to test positive in Punjab’s Phagwara

Around 25 police personnel in Jalandhar and Kapurthala have tested positive so far

chandigarh Updated: Jun 20, 2020 14:08 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times/Jalandhar
(Representative Image )
         

A station house officer and his gunman were among the four people to test positive for Covid-19 in Phagwara on Saturday.

Kapurthala superintendent of police Manpreet Singh said the SHO and his team members had been home quarantined and cops were being screening for Covid-19.

The police department is already burdened due to added responsibilities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing number of policemen testing positive or being quarantined is adding to their woes. Around 25 police personnel in Jalandhar and Kapurthala have tested positive so far, while around 60 personnel had to be home quarantined.

Cops from different police stations, including a DSP level officer, have tested positive.

“All cops have been working overtime for the past three months due to the pandemic. Now, cops are testing positive which will burden the other cops,” a senior police officer said, on request of anonymity.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police Navjot Singh Mahal said they had been screening all cops s part of a special drive and so far six people had been found positive and around 20 were home quarantined.

He said the cops were at higher risk as they interact with the public and also assist the health department in transporting Covid-19 patients from different locations to hospitals.

“Considering this, a drive has been launched to screen all cops. We are not deploying cops aged above 55 and those with pre-existing medical risk on the frontline,” SSP said.

top news
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
‘Mischievous’: PMO responds to barbs over Modi remarks on Ladakh face-off
‘Mischievous’: PMO responds to barbs over Modi remarks on Ladakh face-off
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Not at war with China but fully prepared, says Air Force chief Bhadauria
Not at war with China but fully prepared, says Air Force chief Bhadauria
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In