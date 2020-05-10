e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Shopkeepers and street vendors told to wear gloves and masks by health officials in Zirakpur

Shopkeepers and street vendors told to wear gloves and masks by health officials in Zirakpur

A team led by the district health officer (DHO) Subhash Sharma conducted a checking of shops, street vendors and Metro Mall in Zirakpur

chandigarh Updated: May 10, 2020 01:11 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A team led by the district health officer (DHO) Subhash Sharma conducted a checking of shops, street vendors and Metro Mall in Zirakpur, on Saturday.

The team instructed shopkeepers to wear gloves and masks and ensure social distancing norms are followed.

“During the inspection, it was observed that customers were being allowed to enter only after thermal scanning at entrances of big stores. Also, social distancing norms were being followed in stores and shops,” Sharma said.

The team also inspected vegetables being sold on carts and rehris. Shopkeepers and street vendors were told to not allow anyone to enter their shops without mask.

“Shop owners, delivery staff and customers must wear cloth masks at all the times. It should be worn even if the purchase of groceries or collecting an order takes little time. The masks must cover the nose and mouth. Cloth masks should be washed with soap and water after use,” shopkeepers were told.

He said the shopowners/delivery staff should not shake hands/hug each other or anyone else.

“All should follow strict social distancing measures and maintain a minimum distance of one metre at all times,” Sharma said.

He added that all customers should wait for their turn and avoid crowding at all costs.

top news
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In