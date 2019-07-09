Sonepat shocker: Class 11 student stabs teacher as she asks him for homework

A 16-year-old private school student stabbed his teacher in Bhigan village in Sonepat on Monday when she asked him for his homework.

The teacher identified as Mukesh Kumari, 45, told the police that the student had not done his homework and when she asked him for it, he took out a kitchen knife from his bag and attacked her.

She was stabbed at least three times in her stomach. The students raised an alarm following which other teachers rushed to her rescue and took her to a government hospital at Khanpur. The student was nabbed on the spot.

School principal Neeraj Tyagi said the student did not make any effort to escape after the incident.

A school teacher, pleading anonymity, said the teacher had earlier scolded the student for his poor performance after that he had been talking to her in a rude manner.

The teacher added that the student was short-tempered and did not hesitate in picking up fights with the teacher over petty issues. Sonepat DSP Virender Rao said the student was nabbed and taken into police supervision. The student’s parents expressed their shock over the incident and said their child had never behaved badly at home.

The teacher meanwhile was first taken a government hospital in Khanpur and then later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 00:26 IST