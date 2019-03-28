Wanted pro-Khalistan operative arrested in Jalandhar

Police on Thursday arrested a wanted activist — now a Ugandan citizen — of the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) and Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) from Sarih village of Jalandhar district. The accused, Amrik Singh alias Manga, had entered India through Nepal in 2017 and was living at his village illegally for the last two years.

Additional inspector general (AIG) of counter intelligence, HS Khakh, said Amrik was wanted in two blasts at Jalandhar bus stand carried out by one Satnam Singh alias Satta Lasuri on April 28, 2006 and May 24, 2006.

He said Pakistan-based KZF commander Ranjeet Singh Neeta and US-based Balwinder Singh Possi had masterminded the blasts with the help of Amrik Singh. “Three persons were killed in the first blast, while there was no casualty in the second blast as the accused failed to execute it properly,” he said.

“During questioning, Amrik said he was involved in the extremist activities between 1992 and 1995. Amrik was close to KCF militant Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa Heran,” Khakh said. The AIG said, Amrik and his six associates killed one Harwinder Singh Bhola at Guru Nagar of Jalandhar in 1998. In this case, they were sentenced to life imprisonment. Later, Amrik jumped the parole and fled to Uganda.

“In 2003, his Indian passport expired and he managed to get a new Ugandan passport in his father Harmail Singh’s name,” Khakh said.

“In 2003, on the instructions of Possi and Neeta, he called Satta Lasuri and Nirmal Singh to Uganda on sponsorship and arranged their stay. Further, Amrik arranged a passport for Satta and sent him to Pakistan for getting training in making bombs and for weapon training,” he said.

Amrik was declared a proclaimed offender in 2007 in a murder case registered at Jalandhar’s Model Town police station.

Khakh said, Amrik was arrested by Ugandan police for illegal human trafficking in 2012 and he remained in jail for four years. “In January 2017, he reached India via Nepal after staying for two weeks at Kathmandu. He was staying at his village since,” he said.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 21:38 IST