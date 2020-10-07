Wrestler Babita Phogat resigns as deputy director in Haryana govt’s sports department to pursue politics

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:53 IST

Wrestler Babita Phogat on Wednesday resigned from the post of deputy director in the Haryana government’s sports department.

Babita and kabaddi player Kavita Devi were appointed deputy directors in the sports department on July 30.

Babita said she had resigned as she wants to devote full time to active politics. “I have decided to campaign for the BJP in the Bihar assembly elections and Baroda bypoll in Haryana. Politics is not new for our family. My mother had served as the village sarpanch and I learnt politics and wrestling during my childhood,” she said.

According to sources, Babita is likely to meet Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday evening.

She had contested the assembly election on the BJP ticket from Dadri and stood third behind Sombir Sangwan, a BJP rebel, and JJP’s Satpal Sangwan.

Before the assembly elections, Babita had resigned from the post of sub-inspector in Haryana Police and joined the BJP with her father, Mahavir Singh.

She had been appointed in Haryana Police under the sports quota by then chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress.