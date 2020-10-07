e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Wrestler Babita Phogat resigns as deputy director in Haryana govt’s sports department to pursue politics

Wrestler Babita Phogat resigns as deputy director in Haryana govt’s sports department to pursue politics

Babita said she has quit to devote full time to politics; she will campaign for the BJP in the Bihar assembly elections and Baroda bypoll in Haryana.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:53 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Wrestler Babita Phogat
Wrestler Babita Phogat(HT File)
         

Wrestler Babita Phogat on Wednesday resigned from the post of deputy director in the Haryana government’s sports department.

Babita and kabaddi player Kavita Devi were appointed deputy directors in the sports department on July 30.

Babita said she had resigned as she wants to devote full time to active politics. “I have decided to campaign for the BJP in the Bihar assembly elections and Baroda bypoll in Haryana. Politics is not new for our family. My mother had served as the village sarpanch and I learnt politics and wrestling during my childhood,” she said.

According to sources, Babita is likely to meet Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday evening.

She had contested the assembly election on the BJP ticket from Dadri and stood third behind Sombir Sangwan, a BJP rebel, and JJP’s Satpal Sangwan.

Before the assembly elections, Babita had resigned from the post of sub-inspector in Haryana Police and joined the BJP with her father, Mahavir Singh.

She had been appointed in Haryana Police under the sports quota by then chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress.

