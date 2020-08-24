e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 11-year-old boy drowns in Ghaggar river near Mohali village

11-year-old boy drowns in Ghaggar river near Mohali village

The family alleged that no attempt was made to trace the child, adding that they kept waiting for authorities to send a search team, but no one turned up till evening.

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

An 11-year-old boy drowned while bathing in the Ghaggar river on Sunday afternoon. The deceased was identified as 11-year-old Happy of Bhankharpur village in Dera Bassi.

The family alleged that no attempt was made to trace the child, adding that they kept waiting for authorities to send a search team, but no one turned up till evening.

As per information, Happy was bathing in Ghaggar river with his two brothers and a friend when the river suddenly overflowed. Victim’s brothers and friends managed to escape, but Happy was swept away. After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot.

This is the second such incident of a child drowning in the river in Dera Bassi area this season. On Saturday, a three-year-old boy had drowned while he was playing on the roof of the house in Bawa Colony, Mirpur village.

Children of families living on the banks of Ghaggar regularly play in the water despite a ban on bathing or entering the river during the monsoon season. However, due to lack of supervision, such accidents happen every season.

top news
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In