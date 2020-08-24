e-paper
19 days on, Mohali DC office employees to resume work today

The employee strike that had begun on August 6 had caused inconvenience to people as no public work was done.

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

After assurances by the chief minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, to fulfil some demands, the employees of Mohali deputy commissioner’s office will resume work on August 24.

The employee strike that had begun on August 6 had caused inconvenience to people as no public work was done.

More than 600 officials work at the district administrative complex in Sector 76, which houses the deputy commissioner’s office besides the offices of revenue department, transport department, food safety officer and the sewa kendra.

Om Parkash, chairman of DC Office Employees’ Association, Punjab, said the CM had assured us to fulfil some of our demands and we will resume work from August 24.

The employees were against the government’s decisions to reduce their mobile phone allowance and cut down the pay scale for new recruits. They were also demanding the release of pending dearness allowance, implementation of the 6th Pay Commission and restoration of the old pension scheme.

The strike had upset applicants, who were unable to get work done for over the past week. More than 70 to 75 regular appointments for property registration and 20 tatkal appointments took place on the daily here.

Former president, Mohali Property Consultants Association (MPCA), Shailander Anand, said, “We are already facing a major slump in the real estate sector. In the last 18 days, there have been no registration of property. Several NRIs are waiting to get their work done and we are happy that employees will resume their work on Monday.”

