20-year-old youth becomes Chandigarh’s 28th Covid fatality

86 more people, including a senior health official and a councillor, test positive, taking the total to 1,928

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 20-year-old youth from Sector 47 became the 28th Covid-19 casualty in Chandigarh, as 86 more people, including a senior health official and a councillor, tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The deceased had a spinal cord injury and suffered cardiac arrest on August 11. He was sampled after death.

Dr Upendrajeet Singh Gill, who is the assistant director malaria and state surveillance officer, integrated disease surveillance programme, has been found infected. He is involved in contact tracing and Covid-19 management in the city. Dalip Sharma, a councillor in the Chandigarh municipal corporation, has also tested positive.

The total has reached 1, 928, with 807 cases still active.

The new cases have been reported from 36 sectors besides peripheral areas.

Meanwhile, 15 patients were discharged, taking the number of those cured to 1,091.

97-yr-old dies, 78 test +ve in Mohali

The number of Covid fatalities rose to 31 in Mohali district after a 97-year-old man from Aerocity succumbed to the disease at a private hospital on Friday.

A patient of diabetes and hypertension with history of stroke, he was hospitalised a week back, said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh, adding that his last rites have been performed as per the protocol.

As many as 12 people have died of Covid in the past five days in the district.

Meanwhile, with 78 fresh cases, the district’s total reached 1,683, of which 768 remain active.

Among the new cases, 35 were from Mohali subdivision, 22 from Dera Bassi and 21 from Kharar.

Also, 25 patients were discharged, taking the number of those cured to 884.

26 fresh cases in Panchkula

Twenty-six new cases were reported in Panchkula district on Friday, taking the total to 1,125.

There are 13 males and females each who have tested positive.

While seven cases have surfaced in Kalla, four were reported from Surajpur and three each from Sectors 15,18 and 21. One person each tested positive in Sectors 9, 16 and 20 besides Garhi Kotaha village, Nanakpur and Pinjore.

There are 402 active cases in the district, with 719 patients being cured and four succumbing to the disease.

Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers at Red Fort for I-Day security
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
