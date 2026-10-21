20-year-old killed over smoking at Delhi's Central Park, two minors among six held: Police

Six people, including two minors, have been held for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man to death following a scuffle over smoking at a park in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The police said a detailed probe is underway. (HT file photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Rahul Alwal said the victim, Subhan, was smoking with his friend Mohsin at Central Park around 9pm when a group of five to six boys raised objections, leading to an altercation. The group allegedly attacked Subhan with a knife before fleeing the spot, the police said, adding that Mohsin rushed the injured man to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Police received information from the hospital at around 10.48pm about Subhan’s admission with stab injuries. He was initially treated at JPC Hospital in Shastri Park and later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to injuries during treatment.

A case has been registered at Seelampur police station under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 103(1) (murder) was added after Subhan’s death, the police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A police team scanned CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and gathered evidence from multiple sources to identify those involved, officials said. Six people were subsequently apprehended within hours of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team scanned CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and gathered evidence from multiple sources to identify those involved, officials said. Six people were subsequently apprehended within hours of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The accused were identified as Aman Khan alias Arshu, 21, Afzal Khan, 18, Abdul Momin, 18, Shoaib Mirza, 18, and two minors, both aged around 17, the police said.

The knife allegedly used in the attack and clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident have been recovered and further probe is underway, they added.