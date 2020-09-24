e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 28 trains cancelled as Punjab farmers begin three-day rail roko agitation

28 trains cancelled as Punjab farmers begin three-day rail roko agitation

Farmers are protesting against the Centre’s three agriculture bills; divisional railway manager says only 14 pairs of special passenger trains were to be operated, as routine passenger train service remains suspended due to Covid-19

chandigarh Updated: Sep 24, 2020 08:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Farmers in Punjab are protesting the passage of the three agriculture bills in Parliament and have called for the three-day rail blockade starting on Thursday.
Farmers in Punjab are protesting the passage of the three agriculture bills in Parliament and have called for the three-day rail blockade starting on Thursday.(Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Special passenger trains running from the railways’ Ferozepur division were cancelled fully or partially from September 24 to 26 in view of the farmer outfits’ three-day rail roko protest against the Centre’s three agriculture bills.

Divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajesh Agarwal said the division operated only these 14 pairs of special passenger trains on these days, as routine passenger train service remains suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Freight trains will be operated according to the situation, he added.

According to the schedule, the Amritsar-Haridwar train will be cancelled from September 25 to 26 and the New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Express from September 24 to 26.

The Hazur Saheb Nanded-Amritsar train will not go to Amritsar and end its journey in Old Delhi. Train number 02716 will run from Old Delhi instead of Amritsar on September 25 and 26.

The Dhanbad-Ferozepur Cantt train will not go to Ferozepur Cantt and end its journey at Ambala Cantt. Train number 03308 will run from Ambala Cantt from September 24 to 26 instead of Ferozepur Cantt.

The Mumbai Central-Amritsar train arriving on September 24 will be brought to Ludhiana and it will end its journey at Ambala from September 25 to 26.

Train number 02904 will run from Ambala from September 24 to 26 instead of Amritsar.

