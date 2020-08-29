e-paper
Home / Cities / 3 more succumb to Covid, 110 test positive in Mohali

3 more succumb to Covid, 110 test positive in Mohali

While 3,424 cases have been confirmed so far, the death toll has climbed to 71

cities Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Three men died and 110 tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali district on Saturday.

While 3,424 cases have been confirmed so far, the death toll has climbed to 71.

Those who lost their life to the virus include a 70-year-old heart patient from Radiala village in Mohali. He was undergoing treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The other two are a 49-year-old man from Phase 7 and a 68-year-old man from Sector 71, who were admitted to private hospitals in the tricity

Among the fresh cases, 48 are from Mohali city, 22 from Gharuan, 20 from Kharar, 13 from Dhakoli and the remaining seven from Kurali, Dera Bassi and Lalru.

While 1,862 patients have been cured and discharged so far, 1,491 cases remain active.

“Extensive sampling and strict home quarantine has saved Mohali from community spread,” said civil surgeon Manjit Singh, while attributing the rise in cases to people arriving here from outside.

He also appealed to the patients to inculcate the spirit of “chardi kala” (high morale) in order to fight the infection.

“In order to boost immunity level to recover from the disease, which would ultimately reduce mortality rate, it is very important for patients to have high morale as some deaths are due to fear, anxiety and nervousness,” he said while visiting a micro-containment zone in Sohana.

