32-year-old auto driver found murdered at Mohali’s Airport Road

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 20:20 IST

A 32-year-old auto driver was found murdered in his vehicle near Singhpura Chowk on Airport Road on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Harwinder Singh, a resident of Gulabgarh Road in Dera Bassi.

Police said injury marks on Harwinder’s neck and back indicated that he was strangled to death after being tied up with a wire.

“He was missing since Wednesday night and found dead in his auto-rickshaw on Thursday. Further investigation is on,” said Jaswinder Singh, the investigating officer at Zirakpur police station.

The deceased’s brother, Jatinder Kumar, told the police that Harwinder took Rs 7,000 from him on Monday. He went missing on Wednesday night and they got a call on Thursday that he was found murdered, he added.

The deceased is survived by his parents and a brother. A case of murder has been registered at the Zirakpur police station against unidentified persons.