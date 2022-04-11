5 Udaipur cops suspended for allegedly assaulting youth at police station
Five constables in Rajasthan's Udaipur district have been suspended for allegedly thrashing a 25-year-old youth at a police station, officials said Monday.
They said the action was taken based on a complaint filed by Nirmal Kumar who had alleged that he was assaulted by five policemen at the Saira police station.
Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said that a case of assault was registered on Saturday against six people including the five policemen and a teacher, who the complainant had a scuffle with.
The five constables -- Mukesh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Dhanraj Gurjar, Babulal -- involved in the case have been suspended, he said on Monday.
Police Sub-Inspector Umedi Lal said the complainant and the teacher, Inder Kumar, had clashed with each other at a hotel over some issue following which a police team had reached to inquire into the matter.
He said the teacher had first lodged a complaint against the 25-year-old youth. But later, the youth moved the court to get a case registered against the teacher and the five policemen who allegedly beat him up, he said.
He said that in his complaint the youth has accused the five constables of assaulting him at the police station.
Prayagraj fire department issues tips for women to check LPG leakage
Determined to put a check on frequent incidents of fire outbreaks due to different reasons, including leakage of LPG cylinders in household kitchens in summers, the fire department has been carrying out an awareness campaign with special focus on housewives. The fire department has issued some tips for women to ensure no leakage takes place from LPG cylinders. Although no one was hurt in the incident, goods worth several lakh were gutted.
Sanjay Gandhi National Park soon to get a makeover
Mumbai The Maharashtra government is planning a makeover of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and has directed the state forest department to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same. It has estimated a cost of ₹400 crore for the makeover project, the officials said. “Change the face of SGNP in such a way that not only from Mumbai and Maharashtra, but it should also attract foreign tourists,” Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
Congress accuses Pravin Darekar of ₹2,000 crore bank fraud, BJP leader cries harassment
After Kirit Somaiya, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has turned up the heat on another Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Bhai Jagtap on Monday alleged that Darekar had committed a ₹2,000 crore fraud in the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank and demanded his arrest.
Amid price rise, 60 kg lemons,40 kg onions and 38kg garlic reported stolen from warehouse in UP’s Shahjahanpur
Amid price rise, even fruits and vegetables seem to have become a lucrative target for criminals, so much so that thieves allegedly fled with 60kg lemons, 40kg onions and 38kg garlic from a warehouse under the Tilhar police station limits in Shajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Bemused by the incident, the local police at the Tilhar police station said they are investigating the matter.
Rising fuel prices national issue, can’t help: Nitish Kumar
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the state government was unable to give any relief to people from rising prices of petroleum products citing shortage of resources. Talking to reporters after his Janata Darbar, a weekly event where people meet the CM and with their grievances, Kumar said the state government alone could not do much to curtail the impact of price rise even though it has put the people through difficult times.
