50-year-old killed in bike-car crash in Mohali

A motorcyclist was killed while his friend riding pillion was injured as a car hit them after jumping the red light near Cheema Broilers in the Industrial Area, Phase 7, in Mohali on Friday evening.

Harbans Singh, 50, and his friend Veer Devinder Singh, 34, were coming to Mohali from their native Kharar when a Maruti Suzuki Celerio car coming from Balongi, driven by one Navjot Kaur of Sector 70, Mohali, hit them near the chowk.

The impact of the collision was such that the motorcycle hit another SUV, and the victims got thrown in the air before crashing on the ground.

The victims were rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where Harbans was declared brought dead.

Police said Harbans and Veer were working with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and were posted with the Dera Bassi sub-division.

Police have impounded the car and registered case against Kaur, a homemaker, under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

