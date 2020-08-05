e-paper
62 cases, Mohali Covid count hits 1,000 mark

62 cases, Mohali Covid count hits 1,000 mark

Twenty cases were detected in Kharar, 21 in Dera Bassi sub-division, 19 in Mohali city and two in Nayagaon

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Most of the patients detected positive on Wednesday are contacts of active cases and also have travel history.
Most of the patients detected positive on Wednesday are contacts of active cases and also have travel history. (Representational photo)
         

The district recorded its highest ever single-day spike on Wednesday with 62 Covid-19 cases, taking the patient tally to 1,051. Twenty cases were detected in Kharar, 21 in Dera Bassi sub-division, 19 in Mohali city and 2 in Nayagaon.

The district has witnessed 700 Covid cases in just four weeks and the infections are not confined to a particular area. Of the 1,051 patient to date, 589 have recovered, 445 are undergoing treatment and 17 have died due to Covid-19.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said most of the patients detected positive on Wednesday are contacts of active cases and they also have travel history. “We will be taking the samples of all the family members. But the good part is that most of the patients are asymptomatic and are responding well to the treatment. We have admitted them to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur,” he said.

The age of the new patients ranges between 20 and 64. Also, 10 persons have recovered from disease on Wednesday.

“We are fully prepared to address the challenge posed by the increasing number of patients; requisite men and material is in place and saving lives is our primary focus,” said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

