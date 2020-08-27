e-paper
63-year-old woman becomes Mohali's 68th fatality

63-year-old woman becomes Mohali’s 68th fatality

She was admitted at Mayo Hospital, Sector 69, following a road accident and later tested positive for Covid-19.

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The district’s Covid-19 toll rose to 68 on Thursday with one more person losing the battle against the virus.

Of the total 68 fatalities, August accounts for 53 (78%). Mohali also confirmed 128 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally to 3,165.

The latest fatality is a 63-year-old woman from Mohali. She was admitted at Mayo Hospital, Sector 69, following a road accident and later tested positive for Covid-19.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the cremation was done under the observation of health officials as per protocol.

Among the 128 fresh cases on Thursday, 36 are from Gharuan, 29 from Mohali city, 22 from Kharar, 19 from Dhakoli, 10 from Kurali, seven from Dera Bassi, three from Banur and two from Lalru.

Thursday also saw 41 more recoveries, bringing down the number of active patients to 1,415. So far, 1,682 patients have recovered from the disease.

